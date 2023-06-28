A 31-year-old man has admitted assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after an incident on a boat in Port St Mary.
Jole Richard Moore kicked the officer and had to be put in leg restraints.
He will be sentenced on August 8 after a probation report has been prepared.
The court heard that police were called to an ongoing disturbance on the Pegasus vessel, which was moored in Port St Mary on May 27 at 12.15am.
When officers arrived, Moore was arrested but kicked out at an officer, striking him in the chest.
He continued to resist, kicking out aggressively and was subsequently put in the leg restraints.
The court heard that the offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence.
The two-year suspended sentence was imposed in March 2022 for common assault and resisting arrest after Moore punched a man on a boat after a heavy drinking session.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the probation report, and not to leave the island without court consent.