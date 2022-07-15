Offender hid cocaine under his sink

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 32-year-old offender has been fined £600 for possessing cocaine.

Steven Wesley Johnston admitted having 4.3 grams of the class A drug hidden under the sink at his home.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that a search warrant was executed at Johnston’s home at Tynwald Road in Willaston, Douglas, on November 22.

A search of the property found 10 wraps of white powder under the sink which was later confirmed as 4.2 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £422.

A further amount of the drug, weighing 0.18 grams and valued at £18, was found in Johnston’s car.

When interviewed at police headquarters, Johnston handed in a prepared statement admitting that the drug was his, for personal use.

He said that he took cocaine to give him confidence and he had bought more because it was Christmas.

He said he had been allowed to pay for it on a weekly basis.

Johnston opted to represent himself in court and said that he had been having problems with his prescription medication at the time but was attending meetings with the drug and alcohol team.

He told the Deputy High Bailiff: ‘I won’t be back. If I am, put me in jail.’