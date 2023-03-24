Chloe Elaine Muldoon admitted having 1.4 grams of the drug, valued by police at £28.
She has three previous similar convictions.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Muldoon, who lives at Rheast Barrule, was a passenger in a car stopped by police in Castletown on August 7, near S and S Motors at Alexandra Road.
A search found her in possession of 1.4 grams.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted and that his client had admitted the offence as the earliest opportunity.
Mr Wright said that Muldoon had not been before the court for a couple of years and this had been a small amount.
The advocate said that, regarding the value of the drug, his clients tended to say that the police estimate is usually around double what the actual street value is.
Magistrates also ordered Muldoon to pay £50 prosecution costs which she will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week.