Offender jailed after brawl outside nightclub
One man has been jailed and another sentenced to community service after they kicked and punched a man outside Bordello nightclub.
Marc O’Meara was sentenced to four months custody while Jonathan Paul Hynes was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work after both men admitted affray.
O’Meara had another four months added to his sentence, bringing his total to eight months, as he was on licence at the time of the offence, after an early release from prison.
Hynes also admitted a separate offence of drink-driving and was sentenced to an additional 50 hours community service for that, as well as being banned from driving for two years.
Hynes was also banned from buying or being sold alcohol for 12 months.
The duo also both admitted possessing cannabis but no separate penalty was imposed for that offence.
We previously reported that, on January 15 at 2.15am, police were called to Victoria Street in Douglas after a report of three men fighting outside Bordello.
When officers arrived they saw O’Meara and Hynes, who are both 34, punching and kicking a man who was on the ground.
Hynes, who lives at Palace Road, Douglas, ran off with police in pursuit and was arrested in a side alley nearby.
O’Meara, who resides at Tynwald Street, Douglas, remained at the scene and was also arrested.
When searched, police found Hynes in possession of 0.6 grams of cannabis, and O’Meara with 1.1 grams of the drug.
O’Meara told police: ‘You are treating me like a criminal just because I gave him a slap.
‘What would you do if someone started throwing punches at you?’
The man who they were punching was taken to hospital suffering from heavy swelling around his eye.
Both men answered ‘no comment’ to questions during police interviews.
A snapchat video later came to light which showed the incident.
Hynes was also arrested on June 23 at 11.30pm when he was stopped while driving on Quarterbridge Road and failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 59. The legal limit is 35.
Defence advocate Paul Glover, representing Hynes, asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that he had nothing on his record since 2009.
Mr Glover said that the cannabis found had been a very small amount and the drink-driving offences was not the highest reading, and had taken place at a quiet time of night with no collision or injuries caused.
Of the affray, the advocate said: ‘Mr Hynes accepts his part. He puts it down to poor decision making and accepts he should have left the scene.’
A probation report assessed Hynes as a medium risk of reoffending and low risk of harm to the public.
O’Meara was represented by advocate Kate Alexander, who said that the complainant in the affray case had been involved in an earlier altercation with another individual so it appeared he was ‘spoiling for a fight with somebody’.
Ms Alexander said that, although O’Meara accepted he had kicked the complainant, it had not been with full force and due to previous ligament damage, he had fallen over after the kick.
The advocate said that O’Meara had a number of previous convictions, but had remained offence-free between December 2015 and August 2020.
‘Mr O’Meara says he has been out once in nine months since this incident and is now rarely consuming alcohol,’ said Ms Alexander.
‘A short spell in custody is unlikely to help him impose meaningful changes.’
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told O’Meara: ‘You have a significant record of violence, though I do accept the majority of that is old.
‘But you kicked a man while he was on the ground and you were at the time on early release.
‘I accept there is work that could be done in the community but you had that chance whilst you were on licence, and quite frankly, you blew it.’
Mr Brooks also ordered Hynes to pay £250 prosecution costs which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week.
Hynes must also take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
