Offender made racist comment and threatened to kill people with a chainsaw
An offender who rowed with police and made a threatening racist comment has been put on probation for 12 months.
Jason Liam Christian said he was going to kill people using a chainsaw during a 999 call and made a threat about a black officer.
The 29-year-old admitted being drunk and disorderly and making a nuisance 999 call and was also given a six-month drink ban.
The incident involved another male but Christian was present.
Christian was asked to leave the area but he refused and started to impede police.
He was described as unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.
Christian was given numerous warnings to leave the area but at one point picked up a police helmet and put it on his head.
He continued to act aggressively and at another time was said to have asked an officer to go to an alleyway for a fight.
Christian eventually left but eight hours later emergency services received a 999 call from him.
He said that he wanted to make a complaint about the police but was told to call the following day as it was not an emergency.
Christian then started saying he was going to kill some people with a chainsaw and referred to one police officer, saying using racist language and added: ‘I will take a chainsaw to his throat.’
This prompted officers to go to his address at Bircham Avenue Close, Ramsey, with tasers.
Christian came outside and was arrested.
When interviewed at police headquarters, he handed in a prepared statement saying he was not drunk and had not acted disorderly.
He claimed he was trying to go into Shoprite to get food and the police had stopped him.
Christian was put on probation for 12 months last month for drink-driving after riding a mobility scooter while he was drunk.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that these offences had been committed around the same time as the drink-driving offence and asked the court to allow Christian’s probation order to continue.
A probation report said that Christian was unsuitable for community service due to a health issue, but that probation would be able to offer him support via the drug and alcohol team and adult social services.
Christian’s probation officer said that Christian had reduced his drinking.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that, although Christian had been extremely abusive in a racial way, it would not have made a material difference to his sentence if he had been sentenced at the same time as his drink-driving offence.
Mrs Hughes ordered that the 12-month probation order restart with immediate effect, replacing the previous one.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week.