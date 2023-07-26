Aaron Lee Barnett punched his mum in the face and spat on the officer’s neck.
He will be sentenced in summary court on August 22 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that police received a 999 call from Barnett’s mother on July 16, at 7.22pm.
She said that she had been attacked by her son and that he had a knife.
She said she had left their address, at Peel Road in Douglas, after being punched by Barnett in the face multiple times.
She said that her nose was bleeding but he had not used the knife in any way.
Soon after, police then received a 999 call from Barnett himself.
He claimed that his mother had attacked him so he said he had punched her.
He then said he was ‘hearing voices’ before disconnecting the call.
Officers went to the scene and found Barnett walking, near to the Brown Bobby.
His mother was located and confirmed to have suffered facial injuries, including a bloody nose, which resulted in an ambulance being called.
A large kitchen knife was found at their address.
Barnett refused to be interviewed by police and while in custody began shouting, claiming he was being ‘treated like an animal’.
He then spat out with some of the spittle landing on the shirt and neck of an officer.
Barnett appeared in court via video link from the prison and pleaded guilty to common assault and assaulting a police officer.
The court heard that he has a large number of previous convictions and previous mental health difficulties.
Defence advocate James Peterson made a bail application, saying that if a condition was included not to contact his mother, it would lessen his client’s risk of committing further offences.
The advocate said that Barnett could reside at his uncle’s address.
Prosecutor Mr Robinson opposed the bail application, saying there were grounds to believe that Barnett would commit further offences and that he was now convicted of serious offences, having entered his guilty pleas.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes refused bail and ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
After being remanded Barnett told the High Bailiff: ‘Do me a favour your majesty. Check in the law book if I’m the King of the World and my mother is the Queen.’