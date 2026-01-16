Clinic Savoir, a fully registered private integrated healthcare service, will begin operating a clinic from rooms within Hospice Isle of Man’s building.
Hospice has recently looked at various ways to make the most of its building stationed in the Strang, Douglas, with Clinic Savoir becoming the third organisation to rent space there.
Alongside a charity and a healthcare partnership, Hospice states that Clinic Savoir sharing the space ‘adds another element to what is fast becoming a community hub’.
Fiona Hatton, chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, commented: ‘We see others sharing our space as a real win-win.
‘They can enjoy the central location, close to the hospital, with beautiful facilities and outdoor space, and Hospice can secure vital funds.’
Clinic Savoir is a private healthcare clinic that aims to provide specialist preventative and diagnostic medical services to the local community.
A spokesperson from Hospice commented: ‘Clinic Savoir is designed to provide truly integrated healthcare.
‘Patients benefit from a coordinated, joined-up approach, with seamless communication across multiple disciplines, all while ensuring care is tailored to each individual’s needs.
‘This arrangement reflects Hospice’s ongoing commitment to innovation, responsible stewardship of resources, and ensuring its facilities continue to benefit the wider community.’
Professor Partha Vaiude, Clinic Savoir founder and medical director, added: ‘It is an honour and privilege to have our second branch on the island at the Hospice.
‘Savoir is committed to providing quality with integrity and we can’t think of a better place to call home than an exceptional place with exceptional people, whose values we share.
‘The multiple services offered will include health screening, local GP and/or specialist care and collaborations with UK specialists; all centred around patient experience.’