A yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping has been issued for parts of the Isle of Man.
Ronaldsway Met Office says strong south-easterly winds are expected to cause a moderate to rough sea, with some water and debris likely to be thrown onto coastal roads and promenades.
The warning will be in force from 10.30am until 2pm today (Tuesday, January 20).
Areas most likely to be affected include Douglas promenade, Laxey and Ramsey promenades, and parts of Shore Road in Rushen. Castletown promenade may also see some impact, although to a lesser extent.
Forecasters say conditions are expected to peak around the time of high water at approximately 12.15pm, when slight overtopping of sea water onto windward roads and promenades is most likely.