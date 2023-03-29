Adam Simon Campbell admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Campbell, who is 21, was given the licensing ban in December 2022, for 12 months.
Campbell went to a gambling machine while a second man went to the bar and bought a pint of lager and cider, one of which was for Campbell.
Bar staff recognised him from the banning book and he was subsequently reported to police and arrested.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client was on a work trial for four or five days and had gone into the Crosby with a work colleague.
‘He seems to have forgotten he was on a ban. Ultimately, there is no excuse,’ said the advocate.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered Campbell, who lives at Gladstone Avenue, to pay the fine and costs a rate of £20 per week.