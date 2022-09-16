Offender sent an indecent photo to undercover police officer posing as a child
A 56-year-old man has admitted sending an indecent picture to an undercover police officer who was posing as a child online.
Wayne Brian Tomlinson also pleaded guilty to possessing 10 indecent images of children on devices at his home.
He will be sentenced on October 27 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the images had been assessed using the Copine scale, which measures their severity from one to five, with five being the most severe level.
The images found on Tomlinson’s devices were categorised as six at level one, two at level two, and two at level four and downloaded between March 2021 and November 2021.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that the number of images and their levels were agreed.
Mr Kermode asked for a probation report to be completed before sentencing.
A basis of plea has been entered by the defence which will be considered by the prosecution.
The court heard that Tomlinson, who lives at Ballahane Close in Port Erin, has no previous convictions.
Deemster Graeme Cook, who was sitting as Deputy High Bailiff, accepted summary court jurisdiction where the maximum sentence is 12 months in custody.
The probation report will consider all sentencing options, including custody, and the option to commit to the higher court will also still be available.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation services.