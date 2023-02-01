A 27-year-old man this week admitted breaking a window at a Douglas store causing £500-worth of damage.
Daniel Luke Maguire pleaded guilty to criminal damage and will be sentenced on March 14 after a probation report has been completed.
He had been put on probation earlier the same day that he damaged the window, for being found drunk and incapable.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the offence was committed at Homeco in Buck’s Road in Douglas on January 19.
At 11.05pm, the store owner, who lives upstairs in the property, heard a loud bang.
He was then contacted by police as a large display window at the front of the shop had been damaged.
The glass was shattered with spider cracks throughout, but had not collapsed.
A bus driver reported that Maguire had gotten onto his bus nearby and was staggering.
He had cuts on his knuckles and the driver then heard him shouting about smashing a window.
This was reported to the police and Maguire, who lives at Glen Road in Laxey, was arrested.
He tried to pull away from officers but was restrained on the ground.
During an interview at police headquarters, the defendant said he had been at a friend’s house in Buck’s Road after leaving court earlier that day.
He confirmed that he had been drinking and rated himself as ‘eight out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was.
Maguire told police he had been angry, but did not give a reason, and said he had hit out at the window with his arm.
A probation report was due to be prepared on Tuesday (January 31), but Maguire said he did not wish to be interviewed as he said he was feeling unwell.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for the case to be adjourned for the probation report to be completed.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.