A man who sold stolen copper wire and piping has been fined £800 for handling stolen goods.
Daniel Towler admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 costs and £215 in compensation.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Towler went to Middle Park Metals Ltd at Middle Park Industrial Estate in Douglas on October 8.
The 27-year-old sold the company 23kg of copper wire and 25kg of copper piping for £215.
However, shortly after he left, the complainant in the case contacted the company to say that the copper had been stolen from his outhouse at Mount Rule.
Police went to Towler’s home at Jubilee Terrace in Douglas and arrested him on October 9.
He told police: ‘I know who’s done this. It wasn’t me by the way. I just drove them down.’
After being taken to police headquarters, during an interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, entered at the first opportunity.
Mr Glover said that had a relatively recent previous conviction for a drink-related matter, but nothing for dishonesty since 2018.
The advocate said that his client worked six days a week so community service would be difficult for him.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Towler: ‘The offence was a mean one but one that was easily investigated and you were not charged with stealing it.’
He will pay the fine, compensation and costs at a rate of £100 per month.