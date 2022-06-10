Offender stole his mother’s medication

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A man who stole his mother’s prescription medication has been fined £500.

Dyllan Rhys Berry admitted theft and possessing class C drugs, namely diazepam.

Two other charges, of common assault on a female and common assault, which Berry had denied, were dismissed after the alleged victim did not want to pursue a complaint.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told magistrates that police were called on December 23 last year after Berry had stolen his mother’s medication.

The 24-year-old, who lives at Main Road, Onchan, was arrested and found in possession of a blister pack of diazepam, which he was not prescribed.

Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘We are dealing with a young man who has pleaded guilty to taking his mum’s blister pack of diazepam. We are dealing with class C, the lowest of the levels.’