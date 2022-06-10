Offender stole his mother’s medication

Subscribe newsletter
A man who stole his mother’s prescription medication has been fined £500.
Dyllan Rhys Berry admitted theft and possessing class C drugs, namely diazepam.
Two other charges, of common assault on a female and common assault, which Berry had denied, were dismissed after the alleged victim did not want to pursue a complaint.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told magistrates that police were called on December 23 last year after Berry had stolen his mother’s medication.
The 24-year-old, who lives at Main Road, Onchan, was arrested and found in possession of a blister pack of diazepam, which he was not prescribed.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘We are dealing with a young man who has pleaded guilty to taking his mum’s blister pack of diazepam. We are dealing with class C, the lowest of the levels.’
Magistrates made no order for prosecution costs and ordered Berry to pay the fine at a rate of £60 per month.