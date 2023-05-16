A 32-year-old man who was involved in a domestic row and then later threatened a bar doorman has admitted six offences.
Ryan Kneen appeared in court via video link from the prison and pleaded guilty to common assault, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing a prohibited article in a public place, disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, breaching an alcohol ban, and possessing cannabis.
He will be sentenced on June 16 at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on April 6 at 3.50pm, Kneen was at an address in Union Mills when he became involved in an argument with another man.
The male saw Kneen on the porch of the address and told him: ‘You’re not welcome. Leave.’
This prompted Kneen to grab him around the throat and swear, repeatedly saying: ‘What are you going to do about it?’
Kneen was pushed outside and locked out, and he then picked up some tools and walked away, shouting abuse as he left.
Later that evening, at 9.15pm, police were called to Sam Webb’s bar.
Security staff said that Kneen had threatened one of the bouncers, saying: ‘I’m going to smash this bottle in your face. ‘I’m going to hit you with this bottle.’
Checks confirmed that Kneen was under a licensing ban.
He was described as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
When he was searched, police found 0.7 grams of cannabis in his pocket.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters where a search of his backpack found a seven inch carving knife and a claw hammer.
Kneen told police: ‘It’s a bag I use for work.’
Defence advocate David Clegg said that a basis of plea had been agreed with the prosecution which would be submitted before sentencing.
In it, Kneen said that he had gathered up his tools after the row in Union Mills and had forgotten what was in the bag.
He said he had no intent to use the knife or hammer for criminal purposes.
Mr Clegg said that there was no suggestion that Kneen had opened the bag during the incidents.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
The court heard that Kneen, who lives at Close Y Lhergy in Union Mills, is currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction so that all the offences can be dealt with at the higher court where the breach of the suspended sentence will also be dealt with.
No bail application was made and Kneen is remanded in custody.