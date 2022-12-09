A 29-year-old man has been fined £300 for provoking behaviour and threatening to damage property.
Christopher Davies, of Kensington Avenue in Douglas, admitted both offences and will pay the amounts at a rate of £10 per week.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police were called to a fuel station in Douglas on November 28 at 8.50pm after a report of a man threatening to harm himself.
The incident ended up with Davies being restrained by members of the public.
On December 7 police received a 999 call from Manannan Court saying that Davies was threatening to cause damage.
He was subsequently arrested.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and lack of recent convictions.
Mr Wood said that Davies suffered from mental health issues but was going to live with his sister.
The court heard that meetings with mental health services are continuing.