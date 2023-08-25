A man who told a nurse she must be related to child killer Lucy Letby and chanted about another murderer has been put on probation.
Jason Brown also told a doctor at accident and emergency who was trying to treat him that he was disgusting.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and was sentenced to a 12-month probation order by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Brown, who lives at Empress Drive in Douglas, was at Noble’s Hospital in the early hours of August 23.
He had initially been detained by police under the mental health act and was at the accident and emergency department.
Brown began verbally abusing a doctor who was assessing him, using foul language.
The doctor left but then returned and tried to assess Brown again but he was again abused.
Staff had to seclude Brown from the rest of the ward due to his constant foul and abusive language, which was being heard by elderly and vulnerable patients.
A nurse was then treating Brown but he told her: ‘You look like Lucy Letby. You must be related to her.’
He then began chanting: ‘Dale Cregan is our friend. He kills coppers. Let him out to kill some more.’
Cregan is a murderer and drug dealer who is currently serving a life sentence in the UK after killing two police officers in Greater Manchester in 2012.
One of the officers, PC Fiona Bone, grew up in Port St Mary.
capacity
Brown was eventually deemed not mentally unwell and that he had full capacity when making the remarks.
Mr Kane said that the defendant was perhaps fortunate that a more serious charge had not been laid.
Brown was previously jailed for four days for contempt of court after a previous court appearance a few weeks ago.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘Mr Brown has been compliant today. He was arrested under the Mental Health Act. He thought it was unjust as he had been assessed two weeks previously and was not held.
‘So when the police detained him he was upset.
‘Then the mental health practitioner deemed him fit after the incident occurred.’
Mr Taylor said that Brown had self-referred to Motiv8.
‘He is now accepting help,’ said the advocate.
A probation report said that the defendant had long-standing alcohol issues but despite this had always had an excellent work ethic, currently employed as a scaffolder.
The report said that Brown’s partner had died in 2018 and his life had deteriorated further.
Brown’s probation officer said that his self-referral to Motiv8 was the first time he had asked for help with his alcohol problem.
The report concluded that a period of probation would provide him with valuable support.
Referring to Brown’s previous contempt of court, magistrates chair Ken Faragher told him: ‘You don’t appear today to be the man that I met not that many weeks ago.
‘I hope that is the case.’
Regarding the hospital incident, Mr Faragher said: ‘Several times on that night you used the word “disgusting”.
‘There was only one person on that night who met that description and that was you.’