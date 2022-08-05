Offender was found wet and just wearing shorts and trainers
Subscribe newsletter
A 35-year-old man has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting being drunk in a public place.
Christopher John Crellin was found soaking wet, wearing just shorts and trainers in Port Erin.
He told police he did not know why he was there or why he was wet.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were called to Erin Way in Port Erin on July 20 at 6.40pm.
A report was made of a man staggering and lying on the grass with no top on.
When officers arrived a witness pointed out Crellin, who was seen falling into a hedge.
He was described as swaying, slurring his words, smelling of alcohol, and was soaking wet.
Crellin told police he couldn’t recall why he was in Port Erin or why he was wet and he was subsequently arrested for his own safety.
He later said to police: ‘Why sell alcohol if you’re not allowed to get drunk?’
The court heard that he has a large number of previous convictions and is currently on probation.
A probation report said that Crellin was engaging with the drug and alcohol team, and had mental health issues.
Crellin, who lives at Laburnum Avenue, Douglas, opted to represent himself in court and said that his comment about alcohol was made later and had been a joke.
He said that he had torn ligaments in his knee and the day in question, had been the first day he had not used crutches, which may have explained his unsteadiness.
Magistrates made no order for prosecution costs.