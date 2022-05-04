Offender was thrown out of the casino

A 32-year-old Douglas man has been fined £400 after being thrown out of the casino.

Curt James Kinrade admitted being drunk and disorderly while a second charge, of common assault, was withdrawn by the prosecution in light of the guilty plea.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Kinrade was drinking at the casino at the Best Western Palace Hotel on Douglas promenade on April 8.

At around 1am, door staff asked him to leave due to some rude behaviour towards staff.

Kinrade was said to have sworn in response to the request and was escorted out by the bouncers.

As he was leaving, he then pushed one of the security staff with both hands, then swung an arm at him, but this was blocked.

Mr Swain said that the arm swing at the bouncer had been a ‘poor drunken attempt’.

Kinrade was subsequently restrained on the ground by the door staff and police were then called.

He was described as staggering, smelling of alcohol, and having glazed eyes.

After being arrested he made no reply to caution and was taken to police headquarters.

Defence advocate Peter Russell handed in two letters of reference for his client.

The advocate said: ‘Mr Kinrade is utterly mortified to find himself before the court.

‘He is self-employed with no previous convictions, and his wife is here to support him.

‘He struggles to explain why this happened. The best he can do is say there were personal circumstances that perhaps led to him drinking more than usual that night.’

Mr Russell asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and continued: ‘We can see from the references there is another side to him. He is genuinely remorseful.

‘He had a night in the cells for a form of summary justice I would suggest.

‘He won’t be back before the court.’

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks told Kinrade: ‘It seems to me you were extremely drunk and you resorted to, what can perhaps be described as difficult behaviour.

‘Against that you are a person of previous good character. I have noted the references and the personal circumstances, but that doesn’t excuse the behaviour.’

Mr Brooks added that he was giving credit for Kinrade’s guilty plea.