Offender who crashed stolen car is sentenced

A man who crashed a stolen car on the Mountain Road then abandoned it has been sentenced to community service and probation.

David Christopher Scott Rowson was identified from his DNA after blood was found on the BMW’s airbags.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks sentenced the 33-year-old to 12 months probation and ordered him to do 70 hours unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for two years, though he does not currently hold a licence anyway.

We previously reported that a BMW was stolen from May Hill in Ramsey on June 24 last year.

Police received a number of reports of sightings of the car heading from Ramsey towards Douglas.

The BMW was then seen in the middle of the road at Waterworks Corner on the Mountain Road.

The airbags had been deployed and there was smoke coming from the vehicle.

A passenger in the car, Andrew Raymond Moughtin, called the police and reported that there was an abandoned BMW blocking the road but then he and Rowson left the scene.

Blood was found on the airbags and the car, which was later matched to Rowson.

Rowson, who lives at Spring Valley Road in Douglas, was interviewed on November 3 and told police that he believed he was in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, on June 24, but said he could not remember the exact date.

He claimed he had not come back to the Isle of Man until July.

He said that he had not driven since December 20 when his provisional licence had expired.

Rowson said that he knew the owner of the BMW and had been in the car with him several times, but could not offer an explanation as to why his blood was on the airbags.

A second interview was held and during that Rowson initially remained silent, but then said: ‘I’m trying to think. To be honest my main intention is to get everything ready then put my hands up.’

In court he pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent.

Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that it had now been almost a year since the offence.

Mr Travers referred to a probation report which had assessed Rowson as a low risk of reoffending and low risk of harm to others.

The court heard that Rowson is still on licence after an early release from a sentence which will now be looked at by a parole board.

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.