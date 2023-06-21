A 38-year-old woman has been put on probation after she kicked a police officer and damaged a pub window.
Jade Helena Ashton had previously pleaded guilty to the assault and property damage.
Magistrates put her on probation for 12 months and ordered her to pay £100 compensation to the police officer.
We previously reported that Ashton, who was living at Hillside Avenue in Douglas but now lives in Southampton, was drinking at the Front Porch in Duke Street on April 21.
At 11.40pm, she was involved in an altercation with another woman and was escorted out of the bar by security staff.
However, once outside Ashton kicked out in what was described as a ‘donkey kick’, striking the front window of the pub and cracking the glass.
After being arrested, during a police interview, Ashton answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that there had been no confirmation of the cost of the damage to the window but an estimate for £1,000 had been received.
On April 26, Ashton was at police headquarters in relation to an unrelated matter when she became volatile.
She swore at officers and was being restrained when she kicked out, hitting one of the officers in the abdomen.
No lasting injury was caused and during a police interview, Ashton again answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that she has a previous conviction for assault in 2018, and being drunk and disorderly in 2015.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client’s mother lives on the island.
Mr Kermode said that the kick that damaged the window had been reckless and had not been an intentional attempt to cause damage.
He said that Ashton was heavily intoxicated at the time and had become upset upon being asked to leave the bar.
The advocate said that Ashton was born on the island but had lived in England for the last 21 years.
He said that she had come here for a family funeral and had been suffering from some physical ailments.
Mr Kermode said that after being arrested for the property damage offence, Ashton had been subjected to a strip-search and that there were now issues regarding whether that was lawful.
He said that when she was again at the police station five days later this had been on her mind.
Mr Kermode said that the CCTV showed her being ‘frog-marched’ to the cells by four or five officers and that she had kicked out at one as the cell door was being opened.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and the fact that her last conviction was five years ago.
‘Alcohol is the common denominator in both offences,’ said Mr Kermode.
‘Since 2018 there has been a significant reduction in her alcohol consumption.’
The advocate went on to say that Ashton had written letters of apology to the police officer and the Front Porch.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs which she must pay, along with the compensation to the police officer, forthwith.
No order for compensation was made to the Front Porch as no invoice had been provided.