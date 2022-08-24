Offender who punched bouncer awaits his sentence
Subscribe newsletter
A 20-year-old man who punched a bouncer at Jaks bar has admitted common assault.
Rhys Robert Brown was trying to get back into the pub after being escorted out.
He will be sentenced on October 4 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that security staff at the Loch Promenade bar asked Brown to leave, due to his intoxication, at 11.45pm on August 5.
He was initially compliant and was escorted out.
However, once outside, Brown became agitated and started to try to get back into the pub.
He swore at the bouncers and police who were on patrol approached.
Brown, who lives at Springfield Avenue in Douglas, walked into Granville Street but then started trying to get back inside via the side door.
He was blocked again by the security staff but then punched one of the bouncers in the side of the face.
Brown was subsequently wrestled to the ground and handcuffed by police.
Later, at police headquarters, he was interviewed and said he could remember leaving and trying to get back into the pub, but did not recall punching anyone.
He admitted he may have been drunk and a bit abusive.
The security man suffered no injuries.
The court heard that Brown has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode handed in letters of reference for his client and asked if the court would consider a financial penalty.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that, given the offence involved an assault on a security officer, she would require a full probation report before sentencing, which considers all options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, contact probation services, and not to leave the island without court consent.