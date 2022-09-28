Offender who punched woman and assaulted police officers is warned she could be sent to jail
A lawbreaker has admitted going to a woman’s house and punching her, then assaulting two police officers during her arrest.
Rosemary Ellen Burgess kicked the two police officers as she was being restrained.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to common assault as well as two counts of police assault and will be sentenced on November 8 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police received a 999 call from a woman on September 15 at 8.35pm.
She said that Burgess had gone to her home at Hutchinson Square in Douglas and punched her on the nose.
Officers arranged to meet the victim who said that she was going to another address.
They then found Burgess in the grounds of Hutchinson Square.
She tried to run off but was apprehended and subsequently arrested.
As officers tried to place her in handcuffs she refused to remove a JD Sports bag from her shoulder or relax her arms.
As she struggled, she was put on the ground but then kicked out at police, striking one officer on the shin.
She was taken to police headquarters but once there, managed to get one of her hands out of the handcuffs.
As police tried to put them back on, Burgess kicked out again, this time hitting an officer on the upper leg.
She continued kicking out and was eventually put in leg restraints.
During a police interview she answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that Burgess, who lives at Old Laxey Hill, Laxey, has previous similar convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
The advocate said: ‘Ms Burgess is a young lady who needs help. She hasn’t been subject to probation for some time.
‘She has been out of trouble for a considerable period of time.’
Magistrates ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at her home address, to contact probation services, and not to leave the island without court consent.