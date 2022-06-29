Offender who spat at his ex is sentenced

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A man who spat on his former partner has been put on probation for 12 months.

Benjamin James Canning admitted an offence of common assault on a female and was also ordered to pay the woman £100 compensation.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the woman’s home in Pulrose on Monday (June 27) at 3.15pm.

She said that Canning was at her home and she wanted to leave.

She told police that he had spat in her face, though Canning denied this, saying the spittle had landed on dressing gown.

The woman said that they had been arguing and she had asked him to leave her house.

She had then called him a name and he had responded by spitting.

Canning’s advocate Jane Gray entered a basis of plea for her client reiterating his claim that the spittle had landed on her dressing gown.

Prosecutor Mr Swain said that this was not accepted.

However, Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks said that he did not consider it would make a material difference to sentencing and he would therefore sentence Canning based on his version of events.

Defence advocate Ms Gray said that her client’s last conviction was in 2017.

Ms Gray said that Canning, who lives at Alder Road in Douglas, and the woman had been in an on and off relationship for around seven years but were not together at the time of the latest offence.

The advocate said that the 27-year-old had suffered from poor mental health and been affected by a family bereavement, as well as another close family member being ill.

‘He admits spitting is a very demeaning form of assault to inflict on anyone,’ said Ms Gray.

A probation report said that Canning was now with a new partner who was pregnant and that he worked at the hospital in waste maintenance.

The report recommended a probation order as the most suitable sentence.

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks also ordered Canning to pay £125 prosecution costs.