Offender who threatened police is sentenced

A 26-year-old Laxey man has been put on probation for 12 months for threatening behaviour.
Daniel Luke Maguire admitted the offence while a second charge, of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a terracotta plant pot, was withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that Maguire, who lives at Minorca Crescent, was at Bircham Avenue Close in Ramsey on July 14.
Police were called after he was said to have been asked to leave an address and he was described as slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.
When officers arrived Maguire was heard shouting and swearing and threatened physical violence.
He then smashed a terracotta plant pot against a wall and ran off before being caught on Bowring Road.
Maguire continued to swear and made a racist remark to one officer and added: ‘I’ll take your head off with a knife.’
During an interview at police headquarters later, Maguire said he couldn’t remember anything, other than falling over and police jumping on him.
Initially he said he had not been drinking, but then admitted he had drunk ‘four or five vodkas’.
He said that he was also on prescription medication but had also been taking pregabalin, which was not prescribed to him.
The court heard that he has a number of drug-related previous convictions.
A probation report said that Maguire had admitted he was intoxicated and that he drank most days.
He was said to have mental health issues and was seeing the drug and alcohol team.
The report concluded that Maguire would benefit from a probation order.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to follow that recommendation and said that his client was a vulnerable adult.
Mr Rodgers said that, on the night in question, Maguire had been at a friend’s house drinking and had panicked when police arrived and ran off.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that there had been an element of racially-aggravated behaviour and also ordered Maguire to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.