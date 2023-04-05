A 22-year-old man has admitted an assault which has left his victim in critical condition.
Matthew James Woods punched the man at Victoria Street in Douglas, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
On Tuesday, Woods pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm.
He will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the victim was at Victoria Street, outside Barclays Bank, on March 25, at 2.39am.
He became involved in an altercation with Woods and a woman.
Woods, who lives at Saddle Road in Douglas, was said to have approached the man and punched him.
This caused him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
Mr Swain said that an update on Monday had said that the man was still in a coma after suffering multiple fractures to his skull.
The prosecutor said that he had also suffered a fracture to his eye socket from the punch.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing and should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode agreed that it should go to the higher court and said that a basis of plea would be submitted.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the case to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Woods will make his first appearance there on April 28.
Bail has previously been refused and no further bail application was made.