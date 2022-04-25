Offender’s dispute about cannabis

A 39-year-old Douglas man will face a court hearing after disputing how much cannabis he possessed.

Gary George Skillicorn pleaded guilty to having the class B drug but said that the majority of it was hemp rather than cannabis.

A Newton hearing to settle the disputed facts will now have to be held.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court how police executed a search warrant at Skillicorn’s Cushag Road address on March 16.

During the search officers found three separate amounts of cannabis, 1.4 grams valued by police at £28, 1.2 grams valued at £24, and 1.3 grams valued at £26.

They also found 52.3 grams, valued at £1,046, which police said was cannabis but Skillicorn said was hemp.

Defence advocate Jane Gray entered a basis of plea for her client in which Skillicorn reiterated his stance that he was – admitting only possessing a total of 3.9 grams, worth £78.

Ms Gray said that the police statement seemed to indicate that the larger amount had not been tested.

Mr Swain said that the basis of plea was not accepted by the prosecution, but even with the larger amount, he submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court.

The prosecutor said that he would look into whether further testing was required before the Newton hearing.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-Newton hearing review will be held on June 14.