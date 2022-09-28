Offender’s four offences in two months

Subscribe newsletter
A 58-year-old man has admitted committing four offences in under two months.
Christopher McEvoy also had two other charges against him withdrawn.
He will be sentenced on November 10 after a probation report has been prepared.
McEvoy, who lives at James Street, Douglas, was arrested for being drunk and incapable on July 21.
Then, on August 16, he was arrested for wasting police time.
On August 28, he attempted to breach a licensing ban, which was imposed in June for 12 months.
Finally, on September 18, McEvoy was arrested for misuse of a public telecommunications network.
McEvoy appeared in court on Tuesday via video link from the prison.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, saying that her client had significant previous similar convictions.
Ms Dodge said that the report may require input from adult social services.
No bail application was made and McEvoy is remanded in custody.