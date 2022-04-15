Offender’s inappropriate approach to teenage boy lands him in court

A 48-year-old man who told a child ‘I can give you the time of your life’ has admitted an offence of provoking behaviour.

Robert Black made inappropriate comments to the teenage boy, who is under 16, at an event in Ramsey.

He will be sentenced on May 26 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court how the boy was at the event in Ramsey with his mother in January.

Black, who lives at New Road in Laxey, was also there and was described as drunk.

He was introduced to the teenager and at first Black was said to have taken hold of the boy’s hand, in what was described as ‘not a handshake’.

Later in the evening he was then seen standing behind the youngster.

The youngster said that he then told Black his age, but Black replied: ‘I can give you the time of your life.’

Black was said to have made further attempts to talk to the boy during the evening, twice standing behind him and tapping him on the shoulder.

The boy’s mother shouted at Black and his behaviour was reported to organisers, and then to the police.

Black was found sitting in a van and when arrested said: ‘Bit mental that, ain’t it.’

During a police interview he remained silent.

Defence advocate Peter Russell handed in letters of reference for his client and said that the prosecution facts were accepted.

The advocate said: ‘Mr Black accepts that nothing said shines a particularly good light on him.

‘He is mortified and struggles to reconcile his behaviour with the decent person he purports to be.

‘He wishes to apologise. He hasn’t drunk since that date and has no intention of drinking again in future, having recognised it doesn’t bring the best out in him.’

Mr Russell went on to say that the references provided perhaps showed Black’s true character and how the incident was out of character.

The advocate asked magistrates to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.

However, magistrates chair Belinda Pilling said that credit had been given for Black’s guilty plea, but ordered a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.