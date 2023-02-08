A 38-year-old man has been fined £400 for threatening behaviour after turning up drunk at his ex-wife’s home.
He admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the woman’s address in Peel on February 4, at 11.18pm.
She said that Campbell had been kicking a rear door, shouting and swearing.
She said that she thought he had left, but then saw him sitting on a seat in the back garden.
Police arrested Campbell, who lives at Tynwald Terrace in Strang, but he was said to have resisted initially, then complied, after being threatened with Pava spray.
During an interview at police headquarters, Campbell said he had been drunk, and assessed himself as ‘six out of 10‘ when asked how drunk he was.
He said he had initially texted his ex and had become upset when she told him she had a new partner.
Campbell apologised for his actions and said it was because he had been drinking.
Mr Swain said that there had been no request for a restraining order.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr Campbell is deeply sorry for his behaviour. He was going through some difficulties at the time.’
Mr Peterson said that a family member had been ill.
‘To his credit, he did give a full and frank account to police,’ said the advocate.
‘He doesn’t want to hide and say he wasn’t responsible for it.’
The court heard that Campbell’s last conviction was in 2008.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Campbell that he was perhaps fortunate he had not been charged with resisting arrest, but said that she would treat the incident as a one-off.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £30 per week.