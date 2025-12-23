A former Co-op manager who denies breaching Manx immigration laws has been granted bail after his wife put up a £20,000 surety.
Zawar Hussain, 39, appeared before High Bailiff James Brooke on December 23, having previously entered not guilty pleas to four counts of assisting unlawful immigration.
On Tuesday, Mr Hussain, representing himself, sought bail having been remanded in custody since his last appearance.
The court heard that, between August 2023 and September 2025, Mr Hussain arranged for migrants from Pakistan to work at Crosby Co-op.
The prosecution allege that, in some cases, confirmation of employment letters were dated months before interviews had taken place.
At a previous hearing, Mr Hussain claimed that he’d raised a grievance against his area manager for racial discrimination, and this had happened in return.
At that hearing, Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 12.
The bail application by Mr Hussain was opposed by the prosecution.
But High Bailiff Brooke heard evidence from Mr Hussain’s wife who said she was willing to put up a surety of £3,000.
The High Bailiff asked her if she would be willing to put up £20,000 which she agreed to.
He granted Mr Hussain bail on condition the surety is paid. He must also reside at his address in Castletown, surrender his British passport, Pakistani ID card and any other travel documents.
Mr Hussain is also not to contact a number of witnesses in the case. He must also not enter Crosby Co-op, Castle Mona Avenue in Douglas or the Douglas mosque.
Mr Hussain will next appear at the lower courts on February 12 where he is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.