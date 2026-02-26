This is not usually the time of year when racing pigeons are on our agenda, because most races take place in the summer, but we ended up with five of these amazing birds in our aviary as 2025 came to a close. They had come into our care over the previous few months (between June and October) from different parts of the island and for a variety of reasons: two were exhausted and waterlogged, one had been ‘catted’ (a word we use to describe a feline inflicted wound), and two had injuries likely to have been caused by a bird of prey. All were very lucky to still be alive, and even luckier that they didn’t subsequently succumb to infection.