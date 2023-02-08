A 62-year-old woman whose dog bit a police officer has been handed a court order to keep her Corgi under control.
Alicia Patricia Bettridge accepted the complaint, which was made against her after the white and brown dog, called Quinten, bit the officer’s calf.
It is a civil matter rather than a criminal one.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police had spoken to Bettridge about the dog, initially on September 25.
Then, on October 5, an officer was at Bettridge’s address, at Eairy Veg in West Baldwin, when Quinten was roaming freely on the driveway.
The Corgi bit the officer on the calf.
Mr Swain said that the dog had been on Bettridge’s property, so he was not in the place where the public had access.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had been deeply distressed by the incident, as she was a committed animal lover, and had been worrying about what might happen to Quinten.
Mr Peterson said that there had been no previous incidents or incidents since.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Bettridge to pay £50 prosecution costs by March 7.