Tomas Gear and Nathan Halsall, from Douglas, were involved in an incident which was said to have homophobic undertones.
They’d previously been charged with affray, but that charge was replaced with one of common assault.
Gear also admitted criminal damage relating to flooding a police cell.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the male victim was in Victoria Street in Douglas on April 4, at 2.30am, with a woman.
They initially spoke amicably to a group containing Gear and Halsall.
However, a verbal argument developed, during which the victim and the woman said that derogatory remarks were made about their sexuality.
The female then took out her phone and started filming, which prompted one of the defendants to knock it out of her hand.
The male was cornered against the Wallis Store window and comments were said to have again been made about sexuality.
The male struck one of the defendants to try to get him off him, but Gear was then said to have kicked him in the genitals, causing him to fall to the floor.
Halsall was then speaking to him, but said to have suddenly punched the victim in the face.
Police arrived and Halsall was arrested at the scene, while Gear was arrested the next day.
When interviewed Gear claimed that he had been threatened, and that he didn’t recall saying anything homophobic, and Halsall claimed the other male was the aggressor.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said the most concerning aspect was that the incident seemed to have a basis in homophobia, and ordered a probation report.