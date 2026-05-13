Emergency services were called out to two separate incidents on Tuesday (May 12).
Fire crews were first called to a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballabeg, with two fire appliances attending the scene of a vehicle resting on its side with one occupant trapped inside.
The Incident Commander directed crews to stabilise the vehicle before safely extricating the casualty. The occupant was not injured and placed in the care of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.
Later that morning, two fire appliances were mobilised to reports of a structure fire in the Douglas area. Crews determined that the incident had been caused by an electrical appliance malfunction.
The appliance was isolated and no firefighting action was required, with crews remaining at the property to provide fire safety advice to the resident.