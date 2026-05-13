A scaffolder has admitted two counts of common assault and will be sentenced on June 2, after a probation report has been prepared.
Eoin Michael Duffy, 40, assaulted the man and woman as they were walking on North Shore Road in Ramsey on March 11.
He shouted at the man: ‘Oh here he is,’ and began following them.
Duffy then told them: ‘Just you wait til it’s dark. I’m going to f*** you up. I’m going to stab you up.’
He pushed the man, then kicked the woman on the ankle and said: ‘Next time I see you and you’re not with him, I’m going to stab you.’
Duffy, of Brookhill Road, Ramsey, is already subject to a probation order.
Bail continues.