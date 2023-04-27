A Port Erin man has been jailed for 15 months for throwing his fiancée onto a table after an argument.
The Court of General Gaol Delivery heard last week that Karl Cameron, 33, also stole the woman’s mobile phone, purse and some jewellery after the attack on November 17, 2022.
The court heard that the 999 call was placed after the victim was picked up from the couch and thrown through the coffee table.
Cameron was already serving a suspended sentence for a previous assault against a man outside a nightclub in July 2022.
Cameron was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman by any means for two years.
Upon hearing of the restraining order, Cameron said from the dock: ‘I think this is ridiculous.’
The court heard that the victim believed that the attack was attributed to intoxication.
The woman told police he also had a knife, which he had pulled out from his jacket after the attack, but said she believed he was threatening to harm himself with it rather than her.
Deemster Cook said: ‘This is an offense of violence and in my judgement it is aggravated as it is in a domestic setting.’
Defense advocate Paul Rodgers said: ‘He has always accepted that there was an argument.
‘This is the first time he has been convicted of an assault on a woman.
‘He is not a person that would condone violence against women.’
The court also heard that Cameron was suffering from drug problems, having been on 70mg of methadone at his worst and has since reduced his dosage down to 15mg.
Mr Rodgers said: ‘Mr Cameron is doing what he can to get rid of his habits.’
Cameron was found guilty of assault, theft, criminal damage and a breach of sentence in relation to his previous assault charge.
Before being escorted to prison, Cameron thanked Deemster Cook for his sentence.