He is also charged with assault by penetration.
Both allegations can only be heard at the higher court and the defendant is yet to enter pleas.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between June 30 and August 1.
He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government introducing anonymity laws earlier this year.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds and will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.