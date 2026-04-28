Manx Telecom has written to customers to advise that a ‘small number’ of reminder letters were sent to the wrong address.
The information shared in error included the customer’s name, account number and outstanding balance.
No additional personal or sensitive information was included.
Manx Telecom said the issue related only to postal correspondence and there was no indication that customers’ information had been misused.
In a statement, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it had been informed of a personal data breach by Manx Telecom.
‘We are working with them to assess the extent of the breach,’ it said.
Addressing Manx Telecom customers, it added: ‘If you have any concerns please contact Manx Telecom in the first instance.’
A decision on whether to open a formal investigation will be made after the assessment has been completed.
In a letter to customers, MT’s data protection officer said: ‘As soon as the issue was identified, we took immediate steps to stop further mailings and carried out a review of our processes.
‘Based on our assessment, the risk to you is considered low.
‘We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or concern this may cause and appreciate your understanding.’
In a statement, MT said: ‘This was an isolated operational error, not a systemic data breach.
‘As a matter of good practice, we proactively notified the ICO.
‘We have no evidence to suggest that any customer data was accessed or misused, and the information involved did not include any sensitive financial or security details.
‘We have rectified the issue, notified affected customers, reviewed our processes to prevent recurrence, and will continue to support the ICO if required.’