It’s that time of year again when some dog walkers may need to find a new stretch of beach to exercise their pets.
With more families and children flocking to the island’s popular beaches as summer approaches, they are unlikely to welcome dog fouling in the sand.
Some of the island’s best-loved beaches either have or will shortly have dog bans in place, or certain restrictions, in a bid to keep the most popular spots clean.
Most of the bans will come into force on Friday (May 1), although some are already in place. These restrictions will then remain until well into the autumn.
The bans and restrictions are governed by bye-laws introduced by the various commissioners across the island. This means the rules can be confusing, as each beach is different.
Dog bans are introduced to ensure beaches are safe and clean. While most owners are responsible and clean up after their pets, there remains a risk to visitors – particularly children – who may come across dog fouling while playing in the sand.
Any owner found exercising their dog on a beach where they are prohibited can be issued with a £50 on-the-spot fine.
However, many more restrictions will come into force at the end of the week and will remain until September 30.
At Douglas main beach, no dogs will be allowed on the stretch from Switzerland Road to the Sea Terminal between 10am and 5pm. From Switzerland Road northwards there will be no restrictions.
At Port St Mary’s Chapel Beach there will be a dog ban from 9am to 6pm, while at Port Erin a similar ban will be in force from 10am to 7pm.
In Ramsey, no dogs are allowed along the stretch from South Breakwater to the Lifeboat Slipway off Queen's Promenade at any time of the year.
At Laxey beach, a ban is in place between the harbour and the access steps at the bottom of the path up Old Laxey Hill, from 10am to 6pm. At Groudle, Happy Valley and Port Jack, dogs must be kept on a lead.
No restrictions are in place at other, less popular or more isolated spots. Other well-visited locations also remain free of restrictions, including Port Skillion (Douglas), Port Soderick, Port Grenaugh, Derbyhaven, Castletown, Gansey, Spaldrick (Port Erin), Fleshwick, Niarbyl, Fenella (Peel), from White Strand to Smeale, Port Lewaigue, Port Mooar, Cornaa, Shoon and Garwick.
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