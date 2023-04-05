A chef who stole alcohol from the same shop four times in two days has been put on probation for 12 months.
Michael William Kaighin admitted all the offences and was also ordered to pay compensation of £71.46 to Ellan Vannin Fuels.
Kaighin was remanded in custody last week as he had no address to go to, but the court heard that Motiv8 had arranged to pay for him to stay in a bed and breakfast for two nights if he was released on Tuesday.
A representative of the addiction treatment service was in court and said that Motiv8 had a ‘comfort fund’ which was going to be used for the two nights, and that they would then liaise with housing matters to find something more permanent.
The 26-year-old then went into the same shop twice on the following day and stole vodka.
The total value of goods taken was £71.46.
After being arrested, Kaighin, whose last address was Battery Road, Peel, admitted he had alcohol issues.
Kaighin was said to have previously had an appointment with Motiv8, but had not kept it.
A probation report said that Kaighin had alcohol issues and his family had felt they were not able to cope with him, which had resulted in him having no address to go to.
The report said that Kaighin’s condition had improved since last week, as he had not been drinking for a few days.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had spent five nights at the prison, the equivalent of a 10-day sentence, since appearing in front of magistrates last week.
‘Clearly the common denominator is alcohol,’ said the advocate.
Mr Kermode said that one of the thefts had been committed at 6am, which highlighted Kaighin’s motivation was to get alcohol as soon as possible.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and his co-operation with the police, and said that he had some job offers to work as a chef.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Kaighin: ‘You may not know it but you have a lot of people fighting your corner at the moment, Mr Kermode, probation, and Motiv8.’
The High Bailiff said that, before the latest spree of offences, there had been no convictions since 2018, so something must have triggered the spree, which needed to be nipped in the bud.
Kaighin was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £10 per week.