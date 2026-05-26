An Isle of Man TT visitor who reached 115mph in a 50mph zone has been fined £500 and banned from riding for three months.
Thirty-year-old Faiz Shahzad Ismail, from Stockton-on-Tees, appeared in court today (May 26).
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the pharmacist to take an extended test after his ban and to pay £125 in prosecution costs.
He must pay the fine and costs immediately or face up to 40 days in prison.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Ismail was riding a Ducati Panigale V4 on May 23 at 9.30am.
A police officer on an unmarked motorcycle followed him along the Cronk-Y-Voddy Straight, which has a 50mph limit, as he travelled towards Ramsey at 115mph.
The officer reported that, at times, the front wheel of the Ducati lifted off the ground.
He radioed ahead and Ismail was stopped at Douglas Road Corner.
When interviewed, the defendant, of Yarm Road, handed in a prepared statement saying his bike had an electronic system designed to prevent wheelies, so he denied the front wheel had left the ground.
Footage from the police officer’s onboard motorcycle camera was shown in court and captured the defendant carrying out several high-speed overtakes.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said Ismail was embarrassed and ashamed to be before the court.
She said he was visiting the island for the TT and had clearly become too excited while riding his motorcycle.
Ms Gelling said Ismail worked as a pharmacist responsible for delivering medication to housebound patients and was also a carer for his father, so a ban would create difficulties for both him and others.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You are the second individual I’ve had before me today riding at unbelievably high speeds.
‘Speed limits are there for a reason. They are put in place because of the nature of the roads.
‘Yet you chose to ignore the limits and rode at recklessly high speeds.
‘You put yourself at risk and you put others at risk.
‘You should have thought about how important your licence was to you before you rode as you did.’