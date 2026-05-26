TT organisers have confirmed that Maria Costello MBE and passenger Shaun Parker were the outfit involved in the red-flag incident that brought an end to Tuesday evening’s qualifying session.
The pair came off at Brandish during the opening lap of the three-wheelers’ first qualifying session of the week.
Maria's is conscious and talking, with reported head injuries. She was taken to Noble's Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.
Shaun is also conscious and talking, with reported leg and arm injuries, and he was taken to Noble's Hospital by ambulance for further assessment.
There was only eight minutes of the session left when the incident happened just after 8.40pm.