Isle of Man TT organisers have been accused of creating confusion over their announcement of the closure of a spectators’ viewing area following the serious crash at Ramsey on the opening day of TT 2026.
Eight spectators and a rider were hospitalised after a bike collided with barriers during Monday lunchtime’s final untimed practice session.
Seven of those injured, including rider Martin Morris, have since been discharged but two of the spectators who were flown to the UK for treatment remain in hospital.
In a statement issued this morning, the race organisers said that as part of the safety review undertaken following the serious incident, the spectator viewing area at Parliament Square would remain prohibited for the duration of the TT fortnight.
But the incident actually took place at the Albert Square junction off Albert Road, some distance away from Parliament Square - and it is the spectator viewing area at Albert Square that will remain closed.
The Swan on Parliament Street took to Facebook to point out the ‘misinformation’.
It said: ‘Due to misinformation being advertised, we would like to clarify you can continue watching the bikes in Parliament Square and The Swan.
’The prohibited area for the remainder of TT 2026 is actually Albert Square - the green opposite the bus station. This information is passed on by the chief marshal. We look forward to seeing you later.’
Police have appealed the witnesses to provide photographs or video footage of what they described as the ‘sad’ incident.
The prohibited area is defined as the being from the left-hand gatepost of no.1 Albert Square, diagonally across the road, to the prominent tree situated within the grassed area, then to the multi-directional information sign, and over to the yellow barrier located at the end of the grassed area.
Spectators must not enter or remain within this area at any time when roads are closed.