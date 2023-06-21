A British Airways pilot who was involved in a ‘bizarre’ incident with knives on Douglas promenade has appeared in court.
Ian Saunders was arrested while carrying six knives and said he feared for the safety of his family after he thought he heard a military helicopter landing.
The incident occurred while there was a medical emergency on the promenade, which had prompted a helicopter to attend.
In court, the 64-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited article in a public place and will be sentenced on August 1.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that it was a rather bizarre set of facts.
The prosecutor told the court that police were called on April 30, at 12.10am, by a member of the public, who said that Saunders was opposite Summerhill Road on Douglas promenade, holding a knife.
Officers saw the pilot, who lives at Strathallan Crescent, standing with the knife in his right hand.
He was asked several times to drop it but didn’t comply and said: ‘Calm down, what’s happening?’
An officer with a taser was called to the scene but Saunders eventually dropped the knife.
However, police then saw he had five other knives in his left hand, all with blades exceeding three inches.
He dropped them and was subsequently arrested, and when interviewed, handed in a prepared statement.
In it, Saunders said he had heard the helicopter landing at around midnight near his home.
He said that, due to his knowledge of aircrafts, he suspected it might be a military helicopter, so he feared for the safety of his family.
He said he had then taken six knives from the kitchen and walked towards the scene, but had not engaged with anyone.
When questioned further he made no comments.
Mr Swain said that Saunders occupation was listed as an airline pilot for British Airways so he should have known the difference between the aircrafts.
The prosecutor said that there had appeared to be no evidence of intoxication or mental health issues.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had 30 years of experience as a pilot and had flown different types of aircraft all over the world.
‘It is a bizarre set of circumstances,’ said the advocate.
‘He became catatonic at the time of the incident and can offer no real explanation for his pattern of thinking.’
Mr Glover said that the incident was now nearly two months ago and Saunders had been assessed by a psychiatrist, who had found no suggestion of mental health disorders, or concerns regarding post-traumatic stress disorder.
‘It is a bit of a mystery,’ said Mr Glover.
‘He accepts he totally misread the situation.
‘It was a very quick incident. There were no threats to the police or gesturing or shouting.
‘When confronted by the police he appeared confused.
‘What has gone on is a complete mystery. He has dropped the knives but can’t offer an explanation.’
The advocate went on to say that his client was a man of impeccable character and that the incident had taken place on his 64th birthday.
He asked for the court to deal with it by way of a financial penalty.
However, magistrates ordered a probation report to be prepared before sentencing and adjourned the case until August 1.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to live at his home address.