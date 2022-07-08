Plasterer fled police by climbing out of window

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 32-year-old man who ran from police after climbing out of a kitchen window has been fined £700.

Ashley Jordan Sayle admitted obstructing police and escaping lawful custody.

Two other charges, of resisting arrest and attempting to assault a police officer, were withdrawn.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the Deputy High Bailiff that police went to an address at Cushag Road in Anagh Coar after a report of a disturbance on June 5 at 4.35pm.

Sayle answered the door and was said to have been confrontational, refusing officers entry to the property.

It was not his home address and he was informed by police that they had powers to enter to perform a welfare check.

However, Sayle continued to be obstructive, putting his foot against the door to stop officers getting in.

They eventually entered and another male was then said to have put Sayle in a headlock.

Sayle was then restrained by police but struggled free and went to the kitchen where he left through a window.

He was later arrested at 4.54pm after being found sitting on a grass bank on Anagh Coar Road.

During a police interview, Sayle, who lives at Park Avenue in Douglas, answered ‘no comment’ to questions.

Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘The first part of the incident was brief. Mr Sayle was asking for a warrant to be shown to him because the occupant had asked him not to let them in.

‘Police quite rightly said they didn’t need a warrant as they were checking on welfare.

‘In a bizarre incident he found himself grabbed in a headlock and dragged into the lounge.

‘He left via a window and ran around the Anagh Coar area like an idiot for a while before being arrested sitting on a grass verge.

‘It was not the most serious example of escape.’

Mr Wood went on to say that Sayle had not forced himself free from the officer and had gone on a ‘brief jolly’.

The advocate continued: ‘Mr Sayle needs to grow up. He shouldn’t have got involved with the police at the door. As it happens there was nothing untoward inside but police are entitled to check.’

A probation report said that Sayle was a plasterer but he was not working due to hand and foot injuries.

The report said that his previous offending had been influenced by alcohol use and that he described himself as a binge drinker at times.

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks fined Sayle £300 for obstructing police and £400 for escaping lawful custody.