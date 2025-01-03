John Robert Johnston appeared before magistrates on Thursday, December 19, admitting the offence, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Johnston was at home, at Fairways Drive, on December 14, at 11.20pm.
A neighbour reported hearing a row, and described Johnston as being aggressive, and his wife as ‘pleading’ with him.
They said that they then heard ‘crashing and banging’, as Johnston shouted.
The neighbour said that Johnston’s front door then opened and he shouted: ‘If you want to get out, then f****** get out.’
The wife then knocked on the neighbour’s door, in a distressed state, and said: ‘He’s gone mad. He’s smashed my phone.’
Johnston was subsequently arrested, and answered ‘no comment’ to questions when interviewed.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Mr Travers said that the couple had argued after a night out.
‘Unfortunately, it spilled outside momentarily and was heard by the next door neighbour,’ said the advocate.
‘Mr Johnston is apologetic to his neighbour and his wife.’
Mr Travers went on to say that his client was relatively lightly convicted and owned his own business.
‘He wishes to emphasize his remorse and apologies, and hopes never to be before the court again,’ added the advocate.
Magistrates gave the defendant one month to pay the fine and costs.