A 40-year-old man who punched someone outside Jaks on Douglas Promenade has been sentenced to 160 hours community service.
Stephen Paul Cummane admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was also ordered to pay his victim £500 compensation.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Cummane, who owns a plumbing business, was outside Jaks on February 6 at 12.30am.
There had been an incident inside the pub and CCTV footage showed Cummane and the victim continuing a disagreement outside.
During the row, Cummane punched the man which resulted in him suffering a cut to his lower lip and a 4cm laceration to the corner of his mouth.
Cummane, who lives at Harcroft Road in Douglas, attended a voluntary interview at police headquarters but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
The court heard that Cummane’s last conviction was in 2013 for drink-driving.
A probation report said that he was originally from Ireland but came to the Isle of Man at a young age.
He told probation that he had not thrown the first punch and had become involved because a friend was being assaulted.
Cummane said that he had consumed more alcohol than he normally would and expressed remorse for the offence.
The report recommended community service as the most appropriate sentence, saying that Cummane had skills which could be used in the community, and concluded that he was unlikely to be before the court again.
Defence advocate Jim Travers handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea, entered at the earliest opportunity.
Mr Travers said that Cummane and the victim were unlikely to have come together had it not been for an earlier incident inside Jaks which had been between their friends.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Cummane to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the compensation, by March 31.