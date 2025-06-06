A key development in the long-term plan to protect Douglas’ historic seafront could move a step closer later this month.
Douglas City Council’s Executive Committee has announced it will move to the design stage for a modern flood protection scheme for the Marine Gardens site.
Known as the Marine Gardens Flood Protection Scheme - part of the broader Douglas Promenade regeneration project – it proposes replacing the ageing wooden storm boards with high-strength structural glass panels and slot-in aluminium barriers.
Project bosses say the new barriers would provide a more durable and aesthetically fitting defence against rising sea levels and storm surges.
The promenade is sometimes littered with stones, pebbles and seaweed from overtopping after stormy weather and even occasionally floods the sunken gardens.
The local authority’s Executive Committee has proposed a further £32,000 is allocated from its General Revenue Reserve Fund to cover detailed design fees.
Originally constructed in the early 1930s, the Marine Gardens were deliberately designed at a lower level than the Promenade Walkway to provide shelter from the coastal winds.
However, that design makes them increasingly vulnerable to flooding, especially as climate change drives more frequent and severe weather events.
A number of flood protection and sea defence proposals are being progressed by the City Council and the Department of Infrastructure and an overall £350,000 project is included in the council’s approved Capital Programme.
‘While some members considered a like-for-like replacement of the timber boards, the Executive Committee believes modern materials better reflect the quality of recent Promenade upgrades,’ Leader of the Council, Councillor Devon Watson explained.
‘It’s a smart, forward-thinking investment that will provide lasting value for the capital.’
Councillors are confident the upgraded flood barriers will protect the area while enhancing the promenade’s appearance with a cleaner, more modern look.
The council has already put forward proposals to revamp the sunken gardens which have gone out to public consultation.
It has held a number of public events to get feedback from hundreds of people before putting the application together.
A shipwreck play area; skateboard park and peaceful green haven were revealed in plans to transform the area as part of a £1.47m project.
A variety of designs were published by the council as part of the ambitious scheme which were drafted by ERZ Studio and were available for the public to view as part of feedback sessions.
The scheme will regenerate two of the six Marine Gardens - Marine Gardens numbers 4 and 5 - and Queen's Promenade Gardens.
It follows two public consultation events organised by the local authority last summer when residents were able to view a display of potential designs and talk to the design team.
Three different concepts were developed combining opportunities for play, activity and relaxation. The proposals were lodged with planners in February and are still under consideration.
A total of £1.47 million has been budgeted for the whole scheme, across the three sites, and is included in the local authority’s Capital Programme.