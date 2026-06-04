Lucas Wood, of Primrose Avenue, will be sentenced on June 18 after a probation report has been prepared.
Wood had been arguing with his girlfriend and was found hiding behind a wardrobe.
He refused to leave the flat and was subsequently arrested, but resisted, pulling away from officers.
He was Pava sprayed and handcuffed, but as he was escorted out, Wood kicked an officer on the leg.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said that it had been a reckless kick rather than deliberately aimed at the officer.
Bail continues.