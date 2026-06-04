A 58-year-old motorist has been fined £590 for driving an untaxed vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Magistrates heard that the defendant was stopped by police on Ballaoates Road in Douglas, on February 6, while driving a Mercedes Sprinter van.
After being taken to the test centre it was found to have 29 defects, and the van’s tax had expired in August 2025.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said that the backdated tax had been paid, and the van had since been scrapped.
Magistrates fined Talbot £430 for the dangerous condition offence and £160 for the tax offence, plus £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay £100 per month.